The following is a summary of “SURVIVAL OF PATIENTS PACED WITH LEADLESS VERSUS CONDUCTION SYSTEM PACEMAKERS,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Palmer, et al.

While conduction system pacemakers (CP) maintain cardiac synchronization, leadless pacemakers (LP) prevent the problems associated with transvenous leads (TVL). For a study, researchers sought to compare the 1-year survival of patients receiving LP versus CP and evaluate the impact of baseline characteristics and comorbidities.

The study included all patients who underwent right ventricular LP or CP implant (His or left bundle). Variables assessed were age, gender, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), a rhythm at implant, percentage pacing, complete heart block (CHB), heart failure (HF), valvular heart disease (VHD), chronic kidney disease (CKD), and prior cardiac surgery (Surg). The primary outcome was 1-year survival.

The study included 115 LP patients and 80 CP patients. Atrial fibrillation was more common in LP patients (LP-100; 87% vs. CP-49; 61%; P<0.001). However, baseline LVEF, percentage pacing, CHB, HF, VHD, CKD, and Surg were similar between groups. When pacing was >40%, more LP patients had to worsen HF one month post-implant (LP-33% vs. CP-12%; P=0.01). No deaths were caused by LP or CP complications.

Preserving ventricular synchrony may be more important than avoiding transvenous lead complications, especially for patients with atrial fibrillation. The 1-year survival was significantly higher for patients with CP than LP, and the benefit appeared independent of baseline LVEF, percentage pacing, and comorbidities.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/S0735-1097%2823%2900471-0