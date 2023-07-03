The following is the summary of “Two-Year Outcomes of Trabeculectomy and Phacotrabeculectomy in Primary Open Angle Versus Primary Angle Closure Glaucoma,” published in the May 2023 issue of the Glaucoma by Winuntamalakul, et al.

Patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and primary angle closure glaucoma (PACG) exhibited a considerably decreased 24-month failure rate after phaco trabeculectomy compared to solo trabeculectomy. Both POAG and PACG eyes benefited from the addition of phacoemulsification to trabeculectomy. About 2-year results of primary mitomycin C-augmented combined phaco trabeculectomy (Phaco+Trab) against isolated trabeculectomy (Trab) in phakic patients with POAG and PACG will be compared. Patients with primary glaucoma treated with mitomycin C-augmented trabeculectomy and at least 2 years of follow-up were analyzed retrospectively.

After 24 months, patients in the Phaco+Trab group had a lower failure rate, lower postoperative intraocular pressure (IOP), and used fewer glaucoma drugs than those in the Trab group. There were 146 eyes (74 Trab and 72 Phaco+Trab) from 121 patients. A total of 71 eyes had POAG, whereas 75 eyes had PACG. Failure rates of 42% and 62% for Phaco+Trab and Trab, respectively, were found when defining failure with IOP criteria of >18 mm Hg or IOP reduction of <30%. Risk ratio (RR): 0.60, 95% CI, 0.44-0.81, (P=0.001) for the Phaco+Trab group versus the Trab group overall, 0.61, 95% CI, 0.41-0.93 for the POAG subgroup, and 0.53, 95% CI, 0.33-0.86 for the PACG subgroup.

There were no statistically significant differences between the two groups in postoperative IOP, percentage of IOP decrease, or the number of glaucoma drugs used for either POAG or PACG (all P>0.05). The addition of phacoemulsification to trabeculectomy had similar impacts on all outcomes (all P>0.05) for the POAG and PACG groups. In both POAG and PACG patients, the Phaco+Trab group had a lower 24-month failure rate than the Trab group. Both POAG and PACG eyes benefited from the addition of phacoemulsification to trabeculectomy.

Source: journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2023/05000/Two_Year_Outcomes_of_Trabeculectomy_and.8.aspx