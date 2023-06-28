The following is a summary of “Compensated Hypospermatogenesis: Elevated Follicle-stimulating Hormone Predicts Decline in Semen Parameters Among Men With Normal Index Semen Analysis,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Urology by Fantus, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine whether men with elevated follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels and normal semen analysis (SA) are more likely to experience a decline in semen parameters over time than men with normal FSH.

The study included men who presented for fertility evaluation between 2002 and 2020 and had a normal initial SA. The men were divided into two groups based on their baseline FSH levels: normal (<7.6 IU/mL) and elevated (≥7.6 IU/mL). The primary outcomes assessed were the development of abnormal sperm concentration (<15 million/mL) and total motile sperm count <9 million. Secondary outcomes included abnormal sperm motility (<40%), morphology (<4%), and the total number of SA abnormalities.

The final sample consisted of 858 men, with 776 men having normal FSH levels and 82 men having elevated FSH levels at presentation. Men with elevated FSH had a lower total motile sperm count (64.1 vs. 107.3, P < .001) and higher testosterone levels (339 ng/dL vs. 309 ng/dL, P = .03) compared to men with normal FSH. At each follow-up time point, more men with elevated FSH had oligospermia than men with normal FSH. Men with elevated FSH were more likely to experience a decline in total motile sperm count below the intrauterine insemination threshold of 9 million. They were more likely to develop SA abnormalities over time.

In men presenting for fertility evaluation with normal initial SA, elevated FSH levels were associated with a subsequent decline in semen parameters over time. Men with elevated FSH and normal SA, described as compensated hypospermatogenesis, represent a population at risk, and close follow-up is warranted for this group.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00063-8/fulltext