For patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), disease management is strongly associated with good sleep and better HRQOL, according to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. Karsten Weller, MD, and colleagues collected data from 2,078 patients at baseline and 6-monthly follow-ups. To assess links between various CSU states and sleep impairment and HRQOL, they utilized the Urticaria Activity Score (UAS7), urticaria control test (UCT), and physician global assessment (PhyGA) of treatment response. In addition to the Dermatology Life Quality Index and the Chronic Urticaria Quality of Life Questionnaire sleep domain, they examined complete response to treatment (CR, UAS7=0), complete control of disease (CC, UCT=16), and PhyGA=CR. Better sleep quality and HRQOL were observed in patients with higher UCT scores. Male sex, episodic disease, presence of angioedema without wheals, and omalizumab treatment were linked with CC(P<0.05). Of 469 patients who achieved CC or CR, 16.4% experienced CC or CR as measured by all three instruments.