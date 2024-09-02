SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Complete vs. Culprit-Only Revascularization in Older Patients with ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction: An Individual Patient Meta-Analysis.

Sep 02, 2024

  • Gianluca Campo

    Cardiology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria di Ferrara, Cona (FE), Italy.

    Feix Böhm

    Department of Cardiology, Karolinska Institute and Danderyd Hospital, Danderyd, Sweden.

    Thomas Engstrøm

    Department of Cardiology, Rigshospitalet, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Pieter C Smits

    Cardiology Department, Maasstad Hospital, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Islam Y Elgendy

    Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Gill Heart Institute, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY.

    Gerry McCann

    Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Leicester and the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre, Glenfield Hospital, Leicester, UK.

    David Wood

    Centre for Heart Valve Innovation, St. Paul’s Hospital, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada.

    Matteo Serenelli

    Cardiology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria di Ferrara, Cona (FE), Italy.

    Stefan James

    Department of Medical Sciences, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden.

    Dan Eik Høfsten

    Department of Cardiology, Heart Centre, Copenhagen University Hospital – Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Bianca Boxma-de Klerk

    Statistics and Education, Franciscus Gasthuis en Vlietland, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

    Adrian Banning

    Oxford Heart Centre, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, Oxford OX3 9DU, UK.

    John A Cairns

    University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

    Rita Pavasini

    Cardiology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria di Ferrara, Cona (FE), Italy.

    Goran Stankovic

    Department of Cardiology, Clinical Center of Serbia, Belgrade, Serbia and Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia.

    Petr Kala

    The University Hospital Brno, Medical Faculty of Masaryk University Brno, Czech Republic.

    Henning Kelbæk

    Department of Cardiology, Zealand University Hospital, Roskilde, Denmark.

    Emanuele Barbato

    Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome, Roma, Italy.

    Ilija Srdanovic

    Faculty of Medicine, University of Novi Sad, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Vojvodina, Sremska Kamenica, Serbia.

    Mohamed Hamza

    Department of Cardiology, Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt.

    Amerjeet S Banning

    Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Leicester and the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre, Glenfield Hospital, Leicester, UK.

    Simone Biscaglia

    Cardiology Unit, Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria di Ferrara, Cona (FE), Italy.

    Shamir Mehta

    Population Health Research Institute, Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

