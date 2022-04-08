The objective of identifying predictors of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) outcome to improve individual patient therapy has become a priority. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the long-term outcomes of Crohn’s disease (CD) patients in children and to identify risk variables for difficult behavior. Patients with CD who were diagnosed between 1998 and 2014 and had a long-term follow-up were included in the study. Age, gender, weight/height/BMI percentiles, and family history of IBD are all baseline data. The features of the disease (Paris classification), laboratory tests, imaging, and therapy were all recorded. Evidence of stricturing or penetrating illness, hospitalizations, surgical intervention, malignancies, and death are all included in the outcome data.

Out of 93 patients, the average age at diagnosis was 13.5 (±3.2), with 51 (55%) of the patients being male and a median follow-up of 10.3 years (±4 standard deviations). At the time of diagnosis, the disease was found in 29 (31.2%) of the distal ileum, 17 (18.3%) of the colon, and 40 (43.0%) of the ileocolonic. About 7 (7.5%) had upper gastrointestinal involvement, whereas 36 (38.7%) had perianal involvement. At the time of diagnosis, 68 (73.1%) of patients had inflammatory (B1) symptoms, whereas 25 (26.9%) had complex (B2 (stricturing) and/or B3 (penetrating) symptoms. Around 20 (23.2%) of B1s progressed to B2 and/or B3, resulting in 45 (48.4%) having difficult behavior at the end of the study. Around 67 (72%) were admitted to the hospital, 20 (21.5%) received surgery and two developed cancer with no fatalities. Growth delay (HR, 5.02 [1.10–22.85], P=0.037) and low albumin levels (HR, 3.97 [1.32–11.97], P=0.014) at diagnosis were predictors of difficult illness in adulthood in a logistic regression model.

Over a quarter of children with Crohn’s disease have complex behavior. Another quarter progressed to complex disease behavior during follow-up. Progression was predicted by delayed development and low albumin levels at the time of diagnosis.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2022/04000/Long_Term_Follow_up_and_Predictors_of_Complicated.10.aspx