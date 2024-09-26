Comprehensive Risk Factor Control in T2D Mitigates HF Risk

Photo Credit: EyeEm

Comprehensive risk factor management was inversely associated with heart failure (HF) risk, and optimal risk factor control may prolong HF-free survival time among patients with T2D, according to a study in Diabetes Care. The prospective study included 11,949 patients with T2D and 47,796 matched control participants without T2D from the UK Biobank. The researchers assessed eight major cardiovascular risk factors: BP, BMI, LDL cholesterol, A1C, renal function, smoking, diet, and physical activity. During a median follow-up of 12.3 years, 5.9% of participants with T2D and 2.9% of matched controls developed HF. Each additional risk factor controlled was associated with an average 19% lower risk for HF. Optimally managing at least six risk factors was associated with 67% lower risk (HR, 0.33; 95% CI, 0.20, 0.54). A high degree of risk factor control in participants with T2D attenuated their HF risk such that it was comparable with non-T2D controls (HR, 0.66; 95% CI, 0.40, 1.07). In addition, participants with T2D with well-controlled risk factors exhibited a longer HF-free survival time.