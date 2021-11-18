Swine H1 influenza viruses were stable among pigs for over 70 years until 1998, when a classical swine virus reassortment with avian and human influenza viruses resulted in the unique triple reassortant H1N1 strain that eventually led to the 2009 influenza pandemic. Previously, the study established widespread protection against a panel of human H1N1 viruses utilizing COBRA-derived HA antigens. The efficacy of COBRA HA antigens, which were developed utilizing solely HA sequences from swine H1N1 and H2N2 isolates, was evaluated in BALB/c mice in this research. The efficacy of these vaccinations was compared to HA sequences developed utilizing both human and swine H1 HA sequences or human exclusively sequences. SW2 and SW4 elicited antibodies that identified the pandemic-like virus, A/California/07/2009, as well as antibodies with HAI activity against virtually all of the classical swine influenza viruses discovered between 1973 and 2015, as well as all of the Eurasian viruses in our panel. Sera obtained from mice immunized with SW2 or SW4 exhibited HAI activity against 25% of the human seasonal-like influenza viruses identified between 2009 and 2015. The P1 COBRA HA vaccine, on the other hand, produced antibodies with HAI activity against both swine and human H1 viruses and protected against CA/09 challenge, but not against a human seasonal-like swine H1N2 virus challenge.

However, both the SW1 vaccination and the homologous vaccine provided protection against this challenge. These findings provide credence to the notion of a pan-swine-human H1 influenza virus vaccination.

Reference:https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1653743