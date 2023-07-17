Concurrent NMDAR and GFAP Antibody Encephalitis During Pregnancy.

Anti-N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) encephalitis is an autoimmune antibody encephalitis, commonly affecting young women with comorbid ovarian teratoma. It typically presents with alteration of consciousness, psychosis, movement disorders eventually deteriorating with seizures, dysautonomia and central hypoventilation requiring critical level of care that may last weeks to months. Removal of teratoma and immunosuppressant therapy support can led to a dramatic recovery.To our knowledge, this is the first illustrated case in the literature of a pregnant woman presenting with concurrent autoimmune NMDAR and anti-glial gibrillary acidic protein(GFAP) antibody encephalitis in the setting of an ovarian teratoma. Despite the teratoma removal and receiving various forms of immunosuppressant therapy, a meaningful neurological improvement was observed following the delivery. After a prolonged hospitalisation and recovery period, the patient and her offspring made an excellent recovery highlighting the significance of early diagnosis and management.© BMJ Publishing Group Limited 2023. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.