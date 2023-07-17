Conservation of Nirsevimab Binding Sites in RSV Fusion Glycoprotein

The following is a summary of “Nirsevimab binding-site conservation in respiratory syncytial virus fusion glycoprotein worldwide between 1956 and 2021: an analysis of observational study sequencing data,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Infectious Diseases by Wilkins et al.

Nirsevimab is a monoclonal antibody with an extended half-life to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion protein designed to protect neonates during the RSV season. Prior research has demonstrated that the nirsevimab binding site is highly conserved. However, minimal research has been conducted on the temporal evolution of putative escape variants during recent (2015–2021) RSV seasons. Here, the researchers analyze prospective RSV surveillance data to assess RSV A and B’s temporal prevalence and characterize the functional impact of the nirsevimab binding-site substitutions identified between 2015 and 2021. They assessed the temporal prevalence of RSV A and B and the conservation of nirsevimab binding sites between 2015 and 2021 using data from three prospective RSV molecular surveillance studies (the US-based OUTSMART-RSV, the global INFORM-RSV, and a pilot study in South Africa).

The binding site substitutions of Nirsevimab were evaluated in an RSV microneutralization susceptibility assay. They contextualized their findings by evaluating the diversity of fusion-protein sequences from 1956 to 2021 compared to other respiratory-virus envelope glycoproteins using RSV fusion protein sequences deposited in NCBI GenBank. From the three surveillance investigations (2015–2021), they identified 5,675 RSV A and RSV B fusion protein sequences (2,875 RSV A and 2,800 RSV B). Between 2015 and 2021, the majority (25 [100%] of 25 positions of RSV A fusion proteins and 22 [88%] of 25 positions of RSV B fusion proteins) of the amino acids within the nirsevimab binding site remained highly conserved. Between 2016 and 2021, a highly prevalent (>40% of all sequences) nirsevimab binding site Ile206Met: Gln209Arg RSV B polymorphism emerged.

Nirsevimab neutralized various recombinant RSV viruses, including new variants with binding-site mutations. Between 2015 and 2021, RSV B variants with decreased susceptibility to nirsevimab neutralization were detected at low frequencies (i.e., a prevalence of 1%). They used 3,626 RSV fusion-protein sequences published between 1956 and 2021 in NCBI GenBank (2024 RSV and 1602 RSV B) to demonstrate that the RSV fusion protein had less genetic diversity than influenza haemagglutinin and SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins. From 1956 to 2021, the nirsevimab binding site was highly conserved. Nirsevimab escape variants were uncommon, and their frequency has not increased.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1473309923000622