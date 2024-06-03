SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Constructing and validating a predictive nomogram for osteoporosis risk among Chinese single-center male population using the systemic immune-inflammation index.

Jun 03, 2024

Experts: Hang Zhuo,Zelin Zhou,Xingda Chen,Zefeng Song,Qi Shang,Hongwei Huang,Yun Xiao,Xiaowen Wang,Honglin Chen,Xianwei Yan,Peng Zhang,Yan Gong,Huiwen Liu,Yu Liu,Zixian Wu,De Liang,Hui Ren,Xiaobing Jiang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Hang Zhuo

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Zelin Zhou

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Xingda Chen

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Zefeng Song

    Medical Department, Dalian University of Technology, Dalian, 116024, China.

    Qi Shang

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Hongwei Huang

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Yun Xiao

    The Third Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, Guangdong, China.

    Xiaowen Wang

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Honglin Chen

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Xianwei Yan

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Peng Zhang

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Yan Gong

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Huiwen Liu

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Yu Liu

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Zixian Wu

    The First Clinical Medical College, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    De Liang

    The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Guangzhou, 510405, China.

    Hui Ren

    The Spine Surgery Department, Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, 250 Changgang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, 510260, Guangdong, China. renhuispine@163.com.

    Xiaobing Jiang

    The Spine Surgery Department, Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, 250 Changgang East Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, 510260, Guangdong, China. spinedrjxb@sina.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement