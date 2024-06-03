Constructing and validating a predictive nomogram for osteoporosis risk among Chinese single-center male population using the systemic immune-inflammation index.

Osteoporosis (OP) is a bone metabolism disease that is associated with inflammatory pathological mechanism. Nonetheless, rare studies have investigated the diagnostic effectiveness of immune-inflammation index in the male population. Therefore, it is interesting to achieve early diagnosis of OP in male population based on the inflammatory makers from blood routine examination. We developed a prediction model based on a training dataset of 826 Chinese male patients through a retrospective study, and the data was collected from January 2022 to May 2023. All participants underwent the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXEA) and blood routine examination. Inflammatory markers such as systemic immune-inflammation index (SII) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) was calculated and recorded. We utilized the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression model to optimize feature selection. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was applied to construct a predicting model incorporating the feature selected in the LASSO model. This predictive model was displayed as a nomogram. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve, C-index, calibration curve, and clinical decision curve analysis (DCA) to evaluate model performance. Internal validation was test by the bootstrapping method. This study was approved by the Ethic Committee of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Ethic No. JY2023012) and conducted in accordance with the relevant guidelines and regulations. The predictive factors included in the prediction model were age, BMI, cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, neuropathy, thyroid diseases, fracture history, SII, PLR, C-reactive protein (CRP). The model displayed well discrimination with a C-index of 0.822 (95% confidence interval: 0.798-0.846) and good calibration. Internal validation showed a high C-index value of 0.805. Decision curve analysis (DCA) showed that when the threshold probability was between 3 and 76%, the nomogram had a good clinical value. This nomogram can effectively predict the incidence of OP in male population based on SII and PLR, which would help clinicians rapidly and conveniently diagnose OP with men in the future.© 2024. The Author(s).

