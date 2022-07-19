TUESDAY, July 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Consumer product-related traumatic brain injury (TBI) in children has increased since 2000, according to a study published online July 14 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Tuan D. Le, M.D., Dr.P.H., from the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center, and colleagues used data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-All Injury Program to analyze emergency department visits for consumer product-related (e.g., bicycling, football, basketball, and soccer) TBI (2000 to 2019) in school-aged children.

The researchers identified 6.2 million children presenting to the emergency department with consumer product-related TBI during the study period. TBI injury increased from 4.5 percent of overall consumer product-emergency department visits in 2000 to 12.3 percent in 2019. The incidence rate of consumer product-related TBI was higher in boys (681.2 cases per 100,000) than in girls (375.8 cases per 100,000); however, the average annual percentage change was higher in girls (5.1 percent) than in boys (2.8 percent).

“The findings highlight the need for effective consumer product-related TBI prevention strategies and policies that focus on school-aged children, their physical activities, coaches, and parents,” the authors write. “Intervention strategies to reduce consumer product-related TBI should be included in programs of risk mitigation and safety in areas where children are active, namely homes, schools, and sporting/recreational venues as well as in the primary health care setting.”

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

