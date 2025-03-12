Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Glycemic Control After Discharge

Photo Credit: Halfpoint

The following is a summary of “Randomized Study Comparing Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Capillary Glucose Testing in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes After Hospital Discharge,” published in the March 2025 issue of Endocrine Practice by Umpierrez et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the impact of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) after hospital discharge on the care of individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

They compared the effectiveness and safety of FreeStyle Libre 2 CGM with capillary point-of-care (POC) glucose testing, the standard of care, in insulin-treated individuals with T2D for up to 12 weeks after hospital discharge. Safety was assessed based on hypoglycemia, efficacy by mean daily glucose levels, and healthcare utilization by emergency room visits and hospital admissions, evaluating the impact of FreeStyle Libre 2 CGM compared to capillary POC testing post-discharge.

The results showed that among 100 participants (mean age 54.3 ± 10.7 years, hemoglobin A1c [HbA1c] 10.46 ± 2.24%, median diabetes duration 9.0 years, (IQR 1.0, 42), baseline clinical characteristics were similar between groups at discharge. The CGM group demonstrated a trend toward improved glycemic control, with increased time in range (TIR) (70–180 mg/dL), reduced time above range (TAR) (>180 mg/dL and >250 mg/dL), lower hypoglycemia incidence, and decreased insulin requirements after discharge compared to the capillar POC group. No differences were observed in emergency room visits or hospitalizations between the groups.

Investigators concluded that CGM demonstrated superior post-hospital discharge glycemic control, reduced hypoglycemia, and decreased glucose variability compared to POC glucose testing.

Source: endocrinepractice.org/article/S1530-891X(24)00871-1/fulltext