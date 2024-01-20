SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

High Rate of Contralateral Knee Pain Discovered Post-TKA

Jan 20, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Tsukasa Kamitani

      Section of Education for Clinical Research, Kyoto University Hospital, 54 Shogoin Kawahara-Cho, Sakyo-Ku, Kyoto, 606-8507, Japan. kamitani.tsukasa.8w@kyoto-u.ac.jp.

    Osamu Wada

      Anshin Hospital, 1-4-12 Minatojima-Minamimachi, Chuo-Ku, Kobe, 650-0047, Japan.

    Kiyonori Mizuno

      Anshin Hospital, 1-4-12 Minatojima-Minamimachi, Chuo-Ku, Kobe, 650-0047, Japan.

    Noriaki Kurita

      Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Graduate School of Medicine, Fukushima Medical University, 1 Hikarigaoka, Fukushima-Shi, Fukushima, 960-1295, Japan.

      Department of Innovative Research and Education for Clinicians and Trainees (DiRECT), Fukushima Medical University Hospital, 1 Hikarigaoka, Fukushima-Shi, Fukushima, 960-1295, Japan.

      Center for Innovative Research for Communities and Clinical Excellence (CiRC2LE), Fukushima Medical University, 1 Hikarigaoka, Fukushima-Shi, Fukushima, 960-1295, Japan.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement