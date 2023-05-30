The following is a summary of “General Comorbidity Indicators Contribute to Fracture Risk Independent of FRAX: Registry-Based Cohort Study,” published in the March 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Kline, et al.

FRAX® is a tool used to estimate the 10-year probability of fractures based on specific risk factors related to osteoporosis. While medical comorbidities are known to be associated with fracture risk, it was unclear whether these factors are independent of those included in FRAX. For a study, researchers investigated whether the Johns Hopkins Aggregated Diagnosis Groups (ADG®) scored or the number of recent hospitalizations were independently associated with an increased risk of fractures.

The retrospective cohort study included women and men aged 40 years and older who were part of the Manitoba Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Registry between 1996 and 2016. Healthcare data from the linked administrative databases were used to calculate ADG scores and identify the number of hospitalizations for each individual. Incident major osteoporotic fractures and hip fractures were tracked over an average follow-up period of 9 years. Cox regression analysis was used to determine the association between increasing ADG scores and the number of hospitalizations and fractures.

The study found that both hospitalizations and ADG scores independently increased the hazard ratio for fractures across all levels of comorbidity, with hazard ratios ranging from 1.2 to 1.8 (all P < 0.05). These associations held true even after adjusting for FRAX, BMD, and competing mortality. When considering both factors together, there was still a higher rate of fractures observed compared to what would be predicted based on FRAX and BMD alone, although this effect was attenuated by competing mortality. Using a treatment threshold of a major fracture risk above 20%, applying the comorbidity hazard ratio multiplier to the FRAX scores of the patient population would increase the number of candidates for treatment from 8.6% to 14.4%.

Both complex (ADG score) and simple (number of hospitalizations) measures of medical comorbidity can be used to modify FRAX-based risk estimates in order to account for the increased fracture risk associated with multiple comorbid conditions in older patients. The findings suggested that considering comorbidities in addition to FRAX scores can help identify individuals who may benefit from treatment to prevent fractures.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/3/745/6750025?redirectedFrom=fulltext