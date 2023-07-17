Controlled prospective study on ultrasound simulation training in fetal echocardiography: FESIM II.

To analyze the learning curves of ultrasound novices in fetal echocardiography during structured simulation-based ultrasound training (SIM-UT) including a virtual, randomly moving fetus.

11 medical students with minimal (< 10 h) prior obstetric ultrasound experience underwent 12 h of structured fetal echocardiography SIM-UT in individual hands-on sessions during a 6-week training program. Their learning progress was assessed with standardized tests after 2, 4, and 6 weeks of SIM-UT. Participants were asked to obtain 11 fetal echocardiography standard planes (in accordance with ISUOG and AHA guidelines) as quickly as possible. All tests were carried out under real life, examination-like conditions on a healthy, randomly moving fetus. Subsequently, we analyzed the rate of correctly obtained images and the total time to completion (TTC). As reference groups, 10 Ob/Gyn physicians (median of 750 previously performed Ob/Gyn scans) and 10 fetal echocardiography experts (median of 15,000 previously performed Ob/Gyn scans) were examined with the same standardized tests.

The students showed a consistent and steady improvement of their ultrasound performance during the training program. After 2 weeks, they were able to obtain > 95% of the standard planes correctly. After 6 weeks, they were significantly faster than the physician group (p < 0.001) and no longer significantly slower than the expert group (p = 0.944).

SIM-UT is highly effective to learn fetal echocardiography. Regarding the acquisition of the AHA/ISUOG fetal echocardiography standard planes, the students were able to reach the same skill level as the expert group within 6 weeks.

