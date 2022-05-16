For the fraction of patients with fibrosing interstitial lung disease (F-ILD) who require a lung biopsy to achieve a solid diagnosis, surgical lung biopsy remained the usual method. Little was known regarding the pathologic characteristics of non-intubated/”awake” surgical lung biopsy samples and the diagnostic accuracy of awake biopsy in patients with F-ILD. The clinical-pathologic aspects of 120 conventional VATS biopsies were compared to those of 21 consecutive non-intubated/”awake” VATS biopsies by two experienced thoracic pathologists who were blinded to the kind of lung biopsy. There were no statistically significant differences in the detection of histological characteristics between the two techniques.

The length of the biopsies, the average number of sampled lobes, and the mean number of slides were comparable across the two methods, but the breadth of the biopsies was much deeper than traditional VATS (31.5 mm versus 25.6 mm; P=0.01). In contrast, patients receiving the “awake” surgery had a considerably higher mean age (69.5 vs 64.5 years; P=0.02) and level of diagnostic confidence (100% versus 75%; P=0.007). Both groups had a 100% diagnostic yield and a similar range of ILD diagnoses.

Non-intubated/”awake” biopsy has the potential to become the standard surgical approach in F-ILD patients who require histological confirmation of their diagnosis. Larger prospective trials were needed, however, to evaluate the safety and diagnostic yield of “awake” vs traditional VATS.

Reference:www.resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(22)00042-7/fulltext