Patients with severe COPD can benefit greatly from bronchoscopic lung volume reduction (BLVR) therapies using coils or endobronchial valves. The possible influence of BLVR on survival, on the other hand, is less well recognized. As a result, for a study, researchers sought to determine the survival rate in patients who are being considered for BLVR therapy and whether there is a difference in survival rate between patients who receive BLVR treatment and those who do not.

They included COPD patients who came to the hospital for a consultation to determine their eligibility for BLVR therapy and who had pulmonary function testing during that visit. Furthermore, the vital condition was confirmed. In all, 1,471 patients were involved in the study (63% female, mean age of 61 years). During the follow-up period, 531 patients (35%) died, and the overall population’s median survival time was 2,694 days (95% CI 2462–2926), or about 7.4 years. The median survival time of patients who received BLVR was significantly longer than that of patients who did not receive BLVR (3,133 days versus 2,503 days, P<0.001), and BLVR was discovered to be an independent predictor of survival when other survival-influencing factors such as age, gender, or disease severity were controlled for. The findings implied that bronchoscopically reducing lung volume in patients with severe hyperinflation may result in a survival benefit in a population with a severely reduced life expectancy.

Reference:www.resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(22)00090-7/fulltext