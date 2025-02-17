Core Stabilization and Exercise-Induced Hypoalgesia in Back Pain

The following is a summary of “Ten Minutes of Core Stabilisation Exercise Result in Local Exercise-Induced Hypoalgesia in Patients With Chronic Unspecific Low Back Pain,” published in the February 2025 issue of European Journal of Pain by Tomschi et al.

Core stabilization training was effective for chronic low back pain (CLBP), but its acute impact on exercise-induced hypoalgesia (EIH) remained unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the EIH effects of a simple core stabilization exercise in individuals with CLBP and examined its associations with physical activity, catastrophizing, kinesiophobia, subjective pain state, and exercise exertion.

They carried out a randomized controlled crossover trial with 30 individuals experiencing non-specific CLBP. Participants completed a 10-minute isometric core stabilization exercise and a 10-minute control session. Pain sensitivity was assessed before and after each session using pressure pain thresholds [Newton/cm2] at local (low back; PPT local ) and remote sites (forehead, thumb; PPT remote ). Correlation analyses were performed to analyze the relationships between EIH and influencing factors.

The results showed a significant ‘Time’ × ‘Intervention’ interaction (P < 0.001) for PPT local , with post-exercise values being higher (P < 0.001; pre: 56.6 ± 20.6, post: 67.5 ± 26.1). No significant changes were observed in the control session (P = 0.894; pre: 58.5 ± 24.0, post: 58.4 ± 23.3). No such effect was found for remote pressure pain thresholds (PPT remote ) (P = 0.014). Post hoc analysis showed no changes in PPT remote after exercise (P = 0.103; pre: 41.3 ± 12.5, post: 42.5 ± 13.6), while lower post-control values were noted (P = 0.031; pre: 42.5 ± 14.5, post: 41.3 ± 13.7). A moderate negative correlation was found between ΔPPT local of the exercise session and catastrophizing (rho = −0.381).

Investigators concluded that a 10-minute isometric core stabilization exercise induced local lumbar EIH without systemic effects and that a higher degree of catastrophizing was associated with reduced hypoalgesic responses.

