Core Temperature Disorders as Predictors of PICU Outcomes in Children

The following is a summary of “Associations Between Core Temperature Disorders and Outcomes of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Patients,” published in the September 2023 issue of Critical Care by Kiekkas et al.

Fever and hypothermia are common in pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) patients, but their associations with patient outcomes are not well-established.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the relationship between fever, hypothermia, and adverse outcomes in PICU patients.

They studied patients consecutively admitted to 2 PICUs in 2 years. Core temperature was mainly measured by rectal or axillary thermometry. Fever (core temperature >38.0 °C) and hypothermia (core temperature <36.0 °C) were defined. Adverse patient outcomes, including prolonged mechanical ventilation, PICU stay, and PICU mortality, were studied. Univariate comparisons and multivariate analyses evaluated associations between patient outcomes and core temperature disorders.

The results showed 545 enrolled patients, 54.9% (299) had a fever, and 29.5% (161) experienced hypothermia. Both temperature disorders independently correlated with prolonged mechanical ventilation and extended PICU stay (P<.001) without a connection to PICU mortality. Late-onset fever (P<.001) and hypothermia (P=.009) were independently linked to prolonged mechanical ventilation, while fever magnitude and duration (both P<.001) were independently associated with extended PICU stay. Additionally, fever magnitude (P<.001) and infectious etiology of hypothermia (P=.01) were independently associated with increased PICU mortality.

They concluded fever and hypothermia are independent predictors of adverse outcomes in PICU patients.

Source: aacnjournals.org/ajcconline/article-abstract/32/5/338/32168/Associations-Between-Core-Temperature-Disorders?redirectedFrom=fulltext