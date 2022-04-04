In patients with primary congenital glaucoma (PCG), specular microscopic characteristics were found to be lower. Endothelial cell density (ECD) and central corneal thickness (CCT) were lower in patients with PCG and Haab striae than in those without Haab striae. The procedure (viscogoniotomy, viscotrabeculotomy, or combination viscotrabeculotomy and trabeculectomy) did not affect the specular microscopic parameters. For a study, the researchers sought to compare specular microscopic parameters like corneal ECD, coefficient of variation (CV), hexagonal cell percentage (HEX), and CCT between patients with PCG and healthy controls; to determine if Haab striae can predict endothelial cell changes in PCG by comparing patients with and without Haab striae; and to determine how specular microscopic parameters were affected by the type of glaucoma surgery (viscogoniotomy, viscotrabeculotomy or combined viscotrabeculotomy and trabeculectomy). Patients with PCG and healthy controls were subjected to a cross-sectional specular microscopic study. The research included 100 eyes from 62 patients with PCG with and without Haab striae and 101 eyes from 101 healthy controls. All individuals’ specular microscopic characteristics, including ECD, HEX, CV, and CCT, were assessed. ECD and CCT were considerably lower in PCG patients than in healthy controls. Compared with those without Haab striae, those with Haab striae had lower ECD and CCT but no differences in age, HEX, or CV. Patients treated with the 3 distinct types of surgery had no significant differences in ECD, CV, HEX, or CCT. Long-term exposure to high intraocular pressure during pregnancy and the first few months after birth causes structural changes in immature infant corneas. Healthy controls and PCG patients have significantly different specular microscopic characteristics. The metrics were unaffected by the type of operation. Patients with Haab striae showed isolated corneal endothelial cell loss without morphologic alterations within the endothelium among those with PCG.

Source-journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Abstract/2022/02000/Corneal_Endothelial_Changes_in_Patients_With.10.aspx