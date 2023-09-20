Coronary Artery Disease Patients: Examining Estimated Pulse Wave Velocity and All-Cause Mortality

The following is a summary of “Association between estimated pulse wave velocity and all-cause mortality in patients with coronary artery disease: a cohort study from NHANES 2005–2008,” published in the August 2023 issue of Cardiology by Chen et al.

Stiff arteries pose a significant risk factor for adverse outcomes and mortality. ePWV simplifies arterial stiffness assessment in clinical settings, contrasting with the costly complexity of traditional PWV. Researchers conducted a cohort study to evaluate the correlation between ePwv and all-cause mortality in patients with coronary artery disease.

They involved 402 patients with coronary artery disease from NHANES 2005 to 2008. Patients split into ePWV groups, with KM curves gauging cumulative mortality. Restricted cubic spline illustrated the ePWV-all-cause mortality link, and Cox regression examined the association.

The results showed mean age: 68.5 ± 11.8 years, including 282 men (70.1%) and 120 women (29.9%). In 180 months, 160 all-cause deaths occurred.KM survival curves demonstrated rising all-cause mortality with increasing ePWV. Cox models validated the ePWV-all-cause mortality link. Higher ePWV tertile linked to increased mortality; post-adjustment, elevated ePWV tied to all-cause mortality (HR = 1.180, 95% CI: 1.056–1.320). The highest ePWV tertile’s adjusted HR was 1.582 (95% CI: 0.968–2.587) vs. the lowest tertile. Restricted splines showed an ePWV threshold (HR < 1 at < 11.15 m/s), followed by rising HR with higher ePWV.Subgroups exhibited consistent ePWV-mortality correlation.

They concluded that elevated all-cause mortality in coronary artery disease patients with higher ePWV was significantly above 11.15 m/s.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-023-03435-0