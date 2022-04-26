For a study, the researchers sought to determine if coronary artery ectasia (CAE) had a role in the etiology of myocardial infarction with nonobstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA). The study comprised a total of 1,284 individuals who were admitted with a diagnosis of non–ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction. Patients were separated into 2 groups based on whether they had obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD) (≥50% stenosis) or not. CAE frequency was examined between patients without obstructive CAD (MINOCA group) and those with obstructive CAD (no-MINOCA group). The relationship between CAE and MINOCA was also studied. About 101 individuals (7.9%) in the research were diagnosed with MINOCA, while 1,183 (92.1%) had an acute myocardial infarction (AMI) with obstructive CAD. Importantly, the occurrence of CAE in patients with MINOCA was substantially higher than in those with obstructive CAD (22.8% vs 3.5%, p<0.001). Furthermore, CAE was found in 64 individuals (4.9%). In patients with CAE, the prevalence of MINOCA was substantially higher than in patients without CAE (35.9% vs. 6.4%, p<0.001). Furthermore, multivariate analysis revealed that CAE was an independent predictor of MINOCA in patients with non–ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (odds ratio 1.812, 95% confidence interval 1.376 to 2.581, p<0.001). In conclusion, CAE might be a risk factor for MINOCA and might play a part in the disease’s etiology.

Source:www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(22)00111-4/fulltext