Coronary Heart Disease Readmissions Reduced by Digital Monitoring

A digital monitoring program reduced readmission rates and bolstered cardiac rehabilitation enrollment among patients with coronary heart disease who underwent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The study was presented in an abstract at ACC.25.

“Coronary heart disease is common, and although PCI is a key treatment, patients often face barriers to care and remain at risk for adverse events post-procedure,” said Connie Chan and colleagues. “Our digital health monitoring program aims to enhance access, patient engagement, and long-term management to reduce risk factors and improve health outcomes.”

Automated Care Reminders

The randomized, controlled trial included 200 patients. The digital care program relied on automated text messages to guide patients through their post-procedure care, including nutrition and medication reminders. The researchers included the following examples of the prompts that patients received:

Do you have any groin pain or swelling? Please reply yes or no.

Hello! Did you check your blood pressure (BP) today? Please reply yes or no.

Please do not lift anything weighing more than 5 pounds.

Hello! Would you like to be contacted by a dietician? Please reply yes or no.

In addition, the digital monitoring group had their BP and weight monitored through devices connected to a 4G hub.

The researchers evaluated 30-day readmissions, participation in cardiac rehabilitation, and risk factor reductions (Table). The abstract featured data from the first 86 participants in the program, including 45 who underwent digital monitoring and 41 who did not.

Program Improves Outcomes

Patients in the digital monitoring group demonstrated decreased 30-day readmissions, higher enrollment in cardiac rehabilitation, and more positive dietary changes, according to the findings. In addition, more frequent BP and weight monitoring resulted in reduced systolic and diastolic BP in the intervention group.

“Overall, the program shows great promise in transforming patient care, significantly reducing cardiovascular risk, and improving long-term outcomes,” Chan and colleagues concluded.