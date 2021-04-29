Risk factors for severe COVID-19 include older age, ethnicity, sex, comorbidities, and living conditions. Although asthmatics and those with allergies are susceptible to more severe outcomes to viral infections, interestingly, asthma has not been reported to be significant major comorbidity of COVID-19. However, there are some conflicting reports on the impact of asthma on COVID-19. The underlying immunological and molecular mechanisms may explain at least in part these observations. Furthermore, environmental factors like air pollution that have detrimental effects on asthma and respiratory illnesses also impact COVID-19.

ACE2 is the receptor for the attachment and entry of SARS-CoV-2 into the host cells that are upregulated by Th1-mediated responses. In asthmatics, ACE2 gene expression is generally reduced. Recent studies have shown a negative correlation between the levels of Th2 cytokines, including IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 in airway epithelial cells and other type 2 biomarkers with ACE2 expression. This may explain in part the potential protective role of asthma on COVID-19.

Expression of ACE2 in airway epithelial cells in SARS-COV-2 is influenced by inflammatory profile. Respiratory allergic diseases like asthma appear to have a protective effect against SARS-COV-2 infection.

