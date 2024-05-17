Elevated UACR Heightens Risk of MACEs and Total Mortality in T2DM

Photo Credit: Firn

The following is a summary of “Association of Urine Albumin to Creatinine Ratio With Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus,” published in the April 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Zeng, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the correlation between urinary albumin to creatinine ratio (UACR) and the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) and total mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

A post hoc analysis was conducted involving 10,171 participants from the Action to Control Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes (ACCORD) study and the ACCORD follow-up study (ACCORDION) with baseline UACR data. The natural logarithm (ln) of each UACR measurement was calculated. Univariate and multivariate Cox proportional hazard regression analyses explored the association between UACR and the risk of MACEs and total mortality. The additional predictive value of UACR was also assessed. Similar methods were employed to analyze the correlation between UACR and MACEs and total mortality within the normal range.

Over a median follow-up period of 8.83 years, 1,808 (17.78%) participants experienced MACEs, and 1,934 (19.01%) deaths occurred. After adjusting for traditional cardiovascular risk factors, multivariate analysis revealed a significant association between UACR and the risk of MACEs and total mortality. Incorporating UACR into the conventional risk model improved predictive efficacy for MACEs and total mortality.

Elevated UACR was linked to a heightened risk of MACEs and total mortality in patients with T2DM, even within the normal range. UACR enhanced the prediction of MACEs and total mortality risk in patients with T2DM.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/109/4/1080/7334267