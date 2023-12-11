Correlation Between Systemic Immune Inflammatory Index and Mortality Patterns in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

The following is a summary of “Association of systemic immune inflammatory index with all-cause and cause-specific mortality among individuals with type 2 diabetes,” published in the December 2023 issue of Cardiology by Chen et al.

While evidence exists on the impact of the Systemic Immune Inflammatory Index (SII) on various health outcomes, its link to mortality, specifically in diabetes, remains understudied.

Researchers launched a retrospective study to investigate the links between SII and death from all causes and specific diseases in diabetic individuals.

They enrolled 8,668 participants with diabetes from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 1999–2018, with follow-up until 31 December 2019. The SII calculation multiplied the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio by the platelet count (10 ^9 cells/µL).

The study showed 2,463 deaths over 68,542 person-years, including 853 from CVD and 424 from cancer. After multivariate adjustment, increased SII was significantly linked to higher all-cause and CVD mortality. Each standard deviation increment in lnSII correlated with a 17% increase in all-cause mortality and a 34% increase in CVD mortality P<0.001). Optimal SII levels are crucial in diabetes to reduce mortality risk, as the association with all-cause mortality follows a U-shape, with increased risk beyond an inflection point of 6.02.

Investigators concluded that higher SII was linked to increased mortality in diabetes, suggesting optimal levels are key to reducing risk.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-023-03638-5