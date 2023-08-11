Correlation of Skin IL-17A and IFN-γ Production with Psoriasis Severity and Streptococcal Infection

The following is a summary of “Skin IL-17A and IFN-γ Production Correlate with Disease Severity in Patients with Psoriasis and Streptococcal Infection,” published in the June 2023 issue of Investigative Dermatology by Bella et al.

The etiopathogenesis of psoriasis, a multisystemic inflammatory disorder primarily affecting the skin and joints, is not fully understood. A link has been postulated with a streptococcal throat infection. This study examines the relationship between IL-17A and IFN-γ production by T cells infiltrating cutaneous lesions and PASI in 313 psoriasis patients and 252 healthy controls.

The IFN-,γ IL-4, and IL-17A production phenotypes of β-hemolytic Streptococci-specific infiltrating T cells in cutaneous lesions were evaluated and characterized. In addition, PBMCs were evaluated for IFN-γ and IL-17A by ELISpot after exposure to streptococcal antigen. 64 out of 313 (20.4%) psoriasis patients were infected with streptococci in the pharynx. In response to β-hemolytic Streptococci antigens, 66% of the 3,868 skin-derived T-cell clones from psoriasis with streptococcal infection proliferated. Most T cells specific to β-hemolytic Streptococci displayed T helper 17 and T helper 1 phenotypes.

PASI score was significantly correlated with the levels of IFN-γ and IL-17A secreted by skin-infiltrating T cells in psoriasis patients. ELISpot was used to quantify IFN- and IL-17A production by peripheral blood T cells after stimulation with streptococcal antigens in β-hemolytic Streptococci-positive patients. The results may imply that ELISpot is a useful diagnostic tool for identifying psoriasis patients who may require antibiotic treatment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022202X22028998