Correlations Between SLC6A4 Methylation, Salivary Cortisol, Salivary Alpha-Amylase, and Subjective Stress in Daily Life

The following is a summary of “Associations of SLC6A4 methylation with salivary cortisol, salivary alpha-amylase, and subjective stress in everyday life,” published in the July 2023 issue of Psychoneuroendocrinology by Stoffel et al.

Dysfunctions of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) and sympathoadrenal medullary (SAM) axis are linked to mental and physical disorders. However, more understanding of the molecular mechanisms that underlie these effects must be understood. The association between stress and various epigenetic states in the serotonin transporter gene (SLC6A4) has been demonstrated. Researcher’s hypothesis posits a correlation between the levels of DNA methylation (DNAm) of SLC6A4 and the modification of SAM- and HPA regulation in daily life.

A total of 74 individuals in good health were enrolled in the study. An ecological momentary assessment (EMA) methodology was employed to evaluate stress indicators in the individual’s daily existence. Every day, six simultaneous evaluations of saliva were conducted to measure cortisol (sCort; HPA axis) and alpha-amylase (sAA; SAM axis) levels and to analyze self-reported subjective stress. To evaluate the SLC6A4 DNAm, a peripheral blood sample was collected and subjected to bisulfite pyrosequencing analysis. All data were assessed in two waves three months apart, each consisting of two days of Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) and the evaluation of SLC6A4 DNA methylation (DNAm). The data underwent analysis utilizing multilevel models.

At the inter-individual level, elevated average levels of SLC6A4 DNAm were correlated with increased average levels of salivary alpha-amylase (sAA). At the same time, no significant association was observed with moderate levels of salivary cortisol (sCort). At the intra-individual level, elevated levels of SLC6A4 DNA methylation were correlated with decreased levels of salivary alpha-amylase (sAA) and salivary cortisol (sCort). There were no observed correlations between subjective stress and SLC6A4 DNAm. The findings contribute to understanding the correlation between environmental stress and the regulation of stress axes, highlighting the significant influence of variations in SLC6A4 DNAm within and between individuals, which may impact this correlation.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306453023002615