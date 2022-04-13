Gait impairment was prevalent and debilitating in those with Parkinson’s disease. Compensation methods (for example, external cues) were an essential aspect of rehabilitation, but their mechanics were unknown. Researchers investigated the brain correlates of 3 types of strategies using electroencephalography (EEG): external cueing, internal cueing, and action observation. There were 18 people with Parkinson’s disease and gait problems in the study. Investigators used a treadmill to capture 126-channel EEG during stance and gait in 4 different ways: uncued, external cueing (listening to a metronome), inner cueing (quiet rhythmic counting), and action monitoring (observing another person walking). The study group calculated relative power changes as the difference in power spectral density between walking and standing for each condition to compensate for the effects of sensory processing of the stimuli. All 3 compensation procedures reduced beta-band activity in sensorimotor areas compared to uncued gait, indicating higher cortical engagement. External and internal cueing reduced activity in the parieto-occipital alpha band, while action observation enhanced it. Only internal cueing caused a change in frontal cortex activation, with beta-band activity decreasing compared to uncued gait. Compensation strategies resulted in altered brain activity compared to uncued gait, which could not be attributed simply to the cueing modality’s sensory processing. The outcomes imply various ways to govern gait, and distinct compensating techniques in people with Parkinson’s disease appear to rely on diverse cortical pathways to generate greater central motor activity.

Source:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ana.26306