Corticosteroid Administration and Mortality in Cardiogenic Shock

The following is a summary of “Corticosteroids in Cardiogenic Shock: A Retrospective Analysis of the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care-IV Database,” published in the February 2025 issue of Critical Care by Haddad et al.

Corticosteroids have been linked to faster shock reversal and reduced short-term mortality in septic shock, but the role in managing cardiogenic shock (CS) remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine the impact of corticosteroid administration on 90-day mortality in patients with CS admitted to a critical care unit.

They used the critical care database of Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care-IV to include adult patients diagnosed with CS, excluding those with repeated admissions, adrenal insufficiency, baseline corticosteroid use, or requiring extracorporeal life support. Exposure to systemic corticosteroids was defined as administration from 6 hours before to 24 hours after critical care admission. Multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis was performed to assess 90-day mortality (primary outcome), while additional outcomes, including hospital length of stay, ventilator-free days (VFDs), vasopressor-free days, ventilator-associated pneumonia, central-line-associated bloodstream infections, and hyperglycemia, were also evaluated.

The results showed 2000 eligible patients with 143 (7.2%) receiving systemic corticosteroids were included. Patients treated with corticosteroid were younger (67.7 vs 71.2 years; P = 0.006), had higher baseline Sequential Organ Failure Assessment scores (9.4 vs 7.8; P < 0.001), and more often required vasopressors (78% vs 63%; P < 0.001) and invasive mechanical ventilation (73% vs 45%; P < 0.001). Multivariate analysis revealed that corticosteroid use was linked to higher 90-day mortality (hazard ratio, 1.60; 95% CI, 1.25–2.05) and fewer VFDs (2.8 days fewer; 95% CI, 0.35–5.26), with no impact on other secondary outcomes.

Investigators concluded that corticosteroid use in patients with critical illness along with COVID-19 syndrome might have been associated with increased mortality and reduced VFDs but that these potentially harmful findings might reflect unmeasured confounding and warranted further observational studies and randomized controlled trials.

