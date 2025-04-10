Cosmeceutical Trends and Social Media Influence on Skincare

Photo Credit: PeopleImages

The following is a summary of “Analyzing Social Media Trends in Cosmeceuticals: Insights From Google Trends and TikTok Analytics,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology by Correia et al.

Social media usage increased significantly, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and dermatology, particularly cosmeceuticals, garnered substantial interest, providing dermatologists with a platform to share their knowledge.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using Google Trends and TikTok viewership to analyze the cosmeceutical trends and inform dermatologists’ educational efforts.

They performed a Google Trends search from January 2004 to December 2023 to analyze interest in retinol, bakuchiol, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, azelaic acid, hydroquinone, niacinamide, vitamin C serum, and hyaluronic acid. Trend lines were generated for each term, and yearly percentage differences in relative search volume index (SVI) were calculated. The relative interest in each cosmeceutical was evaluated by comparing the average SVI with TikTok view counts.

The results showed a continuous rise in cosmeceutical search volume on Google, with the highest increase from 2020 to 2021, aligning with the COVID-19 pandemic. Search trends correlated with TikTok view counts, identifying retinol as the most popular cosmeceutical, followed by hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and vitamin C. Niacinamide had significantly higher TikTok views than search interest, while bakuchiol ranked the lowest in popularity.

Investigators concluded that the increasing curiosity in cosmeceuticals correlated with consumer views on social media, which could enable dermatologists to anticipate patient questions and provide targeted education on product efficacy, cost, and potential adverse effects, suggesting social media as a potential platform for patient engagement and accurate information dissemination.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70172