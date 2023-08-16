Cost and Utilization of Sustained-Release Corticosteroids Under the Medicare Pass-Through Program for Cataract Surgery

The following is a summary of “Use and Cost of Sustained-Release Corticosteroids for Cataract Surgery Under the Medicare Pass-Through Program,” published in the August 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Dai et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study for sustained-release corticosteroid usage and costs in Medicare patients undergoing cataract surgery during the US’s temporary pass-through reimbursement program.

They examined Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) claims from beneficiaries enrolled for 12 months in Medicare. Examining cataract surgery patients from March 2019- December 2021 includes exclusion criteria for patients <65, missing demographics, multiple cataract surgeries, and those who received more than one corticosteroid—identified cataract surgeries with concurrent use of dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9%.

The results revealed 4,252,532 cataract surgeries in Medicare FFS, with a mean age of 74.8 years (SD: 5.8). Of these, 1,730,811 were male (M) (40.7%), and 2,521,721 were female (F) (59.3%), T12,284 ophthalmologists conducted the surgeries, including 8,876 M (72.3%), 2,877 F (23.4%), and 531 with unknown sex (4.3%). About 34,627 (0.8%) received dexamethasone intraocular suspension, 9%, and 73,430 (1.7%) received a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert. The usage of both drugs increased over the study period. Mean Medicare-allowed charges: $531.47 (SD: $141.52) for dexamethasone intraocular suspension 9% and $538.49 (SD: $63.79) for dexamethasone ophthalmic insert.

They concluded that Medicare’s low corticosteroid use during cataract surgery may lead to cost increases, potentially deterring patients.

