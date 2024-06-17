SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Cost-effectiveness of Finerenone in Addition to Standard of Care for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes in China.

Jun 17, 2024

Experts: Jian Ming,Guanqi Hong,Yingrui Xu,Paul Mernagh,Michał Pochopień,Hongchao Li

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jian Ming

    Real World Solutions, IQVIA China, Shanghai, China.

    School of Public Health, Fudan University, Shanghai, 200032, China.

    Guanqi Hong

    Real World Solutions, IQVIA China, Shanghai, China.

    Yingrui Xu

    Medical Affairs, Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Healthcare Company Ltd, Beijing, China.

    Paul Mernagh

    Bayer AG, Berlin, Germany.

    Michał Pochopień

    Assignity, Krakow, Poland.

    Hongchao Li

    School of International Pharmaceutical Business, Centre for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, China Pharmaceutical University, Nanjing, China. lihongchao@cpu.edu.cn.

