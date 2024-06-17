Cost-effectiveness of Finerenone in Addition to Standard of Care for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes in China.

Adding finerenone to current standard of care (SoC), as recommended by Chinese guidelines, has shown substantial benefit in delaying chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression and reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with CKD and type 2 diabetes (T2D) in the landmark FIDELIO-DKD trial. This study aimed to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of finerenone + SoC versus SoC alone among Chinese patients with T2D and CKD from a healthcare system perspective.

A cost-effectiveness model (FINE-CKD) has been developed and published, with health states defined for CKD stages (CKD 1/2, CKD 3, CKD 4, and CKD 5 without renal replacement therapy (RRT), dialysis, or transplant) and cardiovascular event history. Additionally, the model also considered adverse events. Transition probabilities and event risks were derived using patient-level data from Asian population analysis of FIDELIO-DKD. Since the price of finerenone after the national reimbursement drug list (NRDL) inclusion was confidential, the cost of finerenone in the model was assumed to be the same as that of SoC. Other health resource costs were gathered from literature and supplemented by physician interviews. Measured by the EQ-5D-5L questionnaire, quality of life was translated into utilities based on the Chinese EQ-5D-5L value set.

Discounted at 5.0% annually, over a lifetime horizon, finerenone + SoC resulted in a quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) gain of 0.321 versus SoC alone (8.660 vs. 8.338 QALYs), due to a reduction in the incidence of cardiovascular events and dialysis. Total costs per patient were lower under finerenone + SoC than SoC alone (381,130 CNY vs. 392,390 CNY). As a result, finerenone + SoC was a dominant treatment strategy compared with SoC alone. Sensitivity analysis has confirmed the robustness of this study.

Adding finerenone to SoC was likely to be either a dominant or cost-effective treatment option compared with SoC alone in Chinese patients with CKD and T2D.

© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Healthcare Ltd., part of Springer Nature.

