SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Cough-Based Alert System Predicts COPD Exacerbations

Apr 16, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Morice AH, den Brinker AC, Crooks M, Thackray-Nocera S, Ouweltjes O, Rietman R. Can passive cough monitoring predict COPD exacerbations? COPD: J Chronic Obstr Pulm Dis. 2025;22(1):2487909. doi:10.1080/15412555.2025.2487909

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Alyn Morice, MD

    Photo Credit: University of Hull

    Foundation Chair & Professor of Respiratory Medicine
    University of Hull
    Hull, England

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

More Condition Spotlight: COPD

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement