The following is a summary of “Efficacy and safety of antimicrobial stewardship prospective audit and feedback in patients hospitalised with COVID-19 (COVASP): a pragmatic, cluster-randomised, non-inferiority trial,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Infectious Diseases by Chen et al.

Despite modest rates of bacterial co-infection, the COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to increased antimicrobial use. Prospective audits and feedback are recommendinfectious diseaseed to optimize antibiotic prescribing, but high-quality evidence supporting its use for COVID-19 is lacking. The researchers examined the efficacy and safety of prospective audits and feedback in COVID-19 patients hospitalized for treatment. COVASP was a prospective, pragmatic, non-inferiority, cluster-randomized trial comparing prospective audit and feedback plus standard of care with the standard of care alone in adults with COVID-19 pneumonia admitted to three institutions in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. All patients at least 18 years old who were admitted from the community to a designated study bed with microbiologically confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection within the previous 14 days were included if they had an oxygen saturation of 94% or less on room air, required supplemental oxygen, or had chest-imaging findings consistent with COVID-19 pneumonia. Patients were excluded if they were transferred from another acute care center, enrolled in another clinical trial involving antibiotic therapy, anticipated to undergo palliative care or die within 48 hours of hospital admission, or managed by any research team member within 30 days of enrollment. Beds in the COVID-19 and intensive care units were stratified and randomly assigned (1:1) to either the prospective audit and feedback plus standard of care group or the standard of care group.

Patients were blinded to their bed assignment, but neither the attending physician nor the research team were. On a seven-point ordinal scale, the primary outcome was the clinical status at 15 days post-admission, as measured by clinical status. A non-inferiority margin of 05 was utilized. The analysis was based on the intention to treat. The ClinicalTrials.gov identifier for this trial is NCT04896866, and it is currently closed. About 1,411 patients were screened, and 886 were enrolled between March 1 and October 29, 2021: 457 into the prospective audit and feedback plus standard of care group, of which 429 completed the study, and 429 into the standard of care group, of which 404 completed the study. Both groups’ baseline characteristics were comparable, with a mean age of 567 years (SD 173) and a median ordinal scale of 4.0 (IQR 4.0–5.0). In the intervention group, 301 audit and feedback events were recorded, and 181 (84%) of 215 recommendations were accepted.

Although lower antibiotic use in the intervention group compared to the control group (length of therapy 364.9 vs. 384.2 days per 1,000 patient days), clinical status at postadmission day 15 was not inferior (median ordinal score 20 [interquartile range 20–30] vs. 20 [interquartile range 20–40]; p=0.37, Mann-Whitney U test). Neutropenia was rare in both groups (13 [3%] of 420 patients in the intervention group and 20 [5%] of 396 patients in the control group), as was acute kidney injury (74 [18%] of 421 patients in the intervention group and 76 [19%] of 399 patients in the control group). No fatalities related to the intervention were recorded. This cluster-randomized clinical trial demonstrates the safety and efficacy of prospective surveillance and feedback in optimizing and reducing antibiotic use in hospitalized adults with COVID-19. Antimicrobial stewardship should continue to be a priority to reduce the overuse of antibiotics in this population, despite many competing priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1473309922008325