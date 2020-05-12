NCDR Chest Pain-MI and CathPCI registries adds module to capture these data

WASHINGTON — What’s the relationship between Covid-19 and heart disease? The American College of Cardiology aims to find out using its NCDR Chest Pain-MI and CathPCI registries to “maximize data on the cardiac impact of the virus,” the organization said in a media statement.

A Covid-19 module will be added to the registries specifically attuned to Covid-19 data collection.

“Registries will play a key role in understanding how this virus influences the care and outcomes for individuals with heart disease, both now and in the future,” said NCDR Management Board Chair and Chief Scientific Advisor Frederick Masoudi, MD, MSPH, FACC. “We already collect high-quality clinical data to support hospitals in providing the highest quality care. Now it is critical to collect additional data that will provide key insights on the quality of care and outcomes of heart disease patients in the COVID-19 era.”

The ACC noted that it’s been clear since the start of the pandemic that people with heart disease have worse mortality and morbidity outcomes when they contract Covid-19. “Further, patients without a history of heart disease have worse prognosis when they develop cardiac complications caused by the virus,” the ACC added.

The new module will allow the collection of Covid-19 status, key biomarkers that may reflect heart damage, in-hospital complications, therapies that may have cardiac effects, as well as data on racial, ethnic, and gender groups, which will help identify gaps and/or disparities in care.

“We are learning every day how COVID-19 impacts our patients. By adapting our registries to answer pressing scientific questions and knowledge gaps, we can ensure that our cardiovascular care team has validated data and updated tools to provide the highest quality care particularly during these uncertain times,” ACC President Athena Poppas, MD, FACC, said in the statement.

