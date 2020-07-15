Physicians group urges use of ’scientific expertise’

With the White House continually distancing itself from scientific expertise on Covid-19 and aiming to discredit NIAID director Anthony Fauci, MD, the American College of Physicians (ACP) issued a statement supporting America’s top infectious disease specialist.

“As the number of cases and deaths increase, more than ever, we support Dr. Anthony Fauci in his effort to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and are disturbed to hear of any efforts to discredit him,” the ACP wrote in their statement. “ACP holds Dr. Fauci in high esteem as he is a Master (MACP) of the College. Election to Mastership recognizes outstanding and extraordinary career accomplishments and ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of medicine.”

The physicians’ organization also urged “national, state and local officials to heed the advice and information from leading experts. Only then can we chart a path forward toward controlling Covid-19. We stand united with the health care community, including experts, like Dr. Fauci, who are working tirelessly to end this crisis.”

In keeping with standing squarely on the side of science, the ACP also announced the release of their policy statement on wearing mask in public to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

“As physicians, protecting the health of our patients, front line health care workers and physicians, and our communities is paramount. ACP supports wearing surgical or cloth masks in community settings when physical distancing is not possible, and believes that authorities may appropriately require it as part of a comprehensive public health strategy to reduce infections and deaths from Covid-19,” said Jacqueline W. Fincher, MD, MACP, ACP president, in a statement.

The ACP also recommended “that a comprehensive public health strategy should also incorporate physical distancing, education about appropriate mask use (e.g., types of face coverings, application, safe use, and disposal), promotion of preventive hygiene protocols, and widespread diagnostic testing and contact tracing, and consider local demographics, epidemiologic data, and exposure context.”

