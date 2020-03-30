Outpatient Assessment and Management for Pregnant Women With

Suspected or Confirmed Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Unlike influenza and other respiratory illnesses, based on a limited number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, pregnant women do not appear to be at increased risk for severe disease. However, given the lack of data and experience with other coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, diligence in evaluating and treating pregnant women is warranted.

View or Download PDF