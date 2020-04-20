Association urges immediate emergency action

In a letter to the National Governors Association (NGA), the American Medical Association (AMA) asked that all states issue statewide emergency stay-at-home orders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this urgent moment, it’s time for all states to start enforcing physical distancing and stay-at-home policies, practices that are crucial in limiting the virus’s long-term effects on our country and health care system” AMA CEO and EVP James L. Madara, MD, wrote in a statement. “That’s why we’re urging states that haven’t yet implemented such orders take action immediately — because doing so will help slow the spread of the virus and save lives.”

The text of the letter asks that all non-essential businesses be closed, non-essential activities be limited, and public gatherings be prohibited.

The rest of the letter reads:

“Physical distancing is the only effective mechanism to slow the exponential spread of the virus and decrease the anticipated spike in Covid-19 cases across all states. As physicians, we are honored to serve and put our lives on the front line to protect our patients and communities, but we need the help of policymakers as we take on this immense challenge. It is vital that states keep residents at home to avoid overwhelming our health care systems and depleting the equipment, resources, and manpower needed to care for the influx of critically ill patients.

“Viruses know no borders. Therefore, a uniform response to the pandemic across all states is critical and stay-at-home orders are a necessary defense to turn the tide against Covid-19. We strongly urge all states to issue stay-at-home orders to residents if they have not done so already. These directives will save lives.

“The AMA stands ready to assist NGA and governors across the country in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Candace Hoffmann, Managing Editor, BreakingMED™

