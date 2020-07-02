Health officials urge social distancing and masks as holiday approaches

As Covid-19 continues to ravage the U.S., the American Medical Association urged citizens to be mindful and take action to prevent further spread as the July Fouth holiday approaches.

“In normal times, July Fourth is a day for friends, family, barbecues, and celebrations of everything American,” wrote Susan R. Bailey, MD, President of the AMA, Nathaniel Smith, MD, MPH, President of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, and Jennifer C. Kertanis, MPH, President of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, in a statement. “But with Covid-19 cases spiking across the country in the weeks since Memorial Day, these are anything but normal times, and a typical Fourth of July celebration could further spread the virus, endanger lives, overwhelm our health system, and undo the progress made toward reopening sectors of our economy.”

The CDC recently made a similar case for continuing to take steps to slow down the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting that the true number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. may be as much as 10 times higher than the 2.3 million in the official case count, as previously reported by BreakingMED. The agency also expanded the list of people who are at risk of serious infections, further highlighting the importance of preventive measures in keeping vulnerable populations safe.

In order to tamp down additional Covid-19 spikes over the holiday, Bailey, Smith, and Kertanis advised the public to limit the size of gatherings, maintain social distance, wear masks, and wash hands or use hand sanitizer. They urged people to limit their holiday celebrations “to those you are already in close contact with, like family members and housemates.”

“Covid-19 remains contagious and shows no signs of disappearing,” they wrote. “We strongly urge everyone in the U.S. to stay vigilant in taking the necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. Without a safe and effective vaccine or therapy, our only option is to continue taking these precautionary measures to protect ourselves, our communities, and the most vulnerable among us.”

