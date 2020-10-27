There have been various studies that have been conducted so far in order to measure the subset of the patients who have been down with severe COVID-19 and are equally prone to the development of inflammatory syndrome which might have become the sole reason behind their increasing rates of deaths and fatality. This is because of the reason that inflammation is in the position to deteriorate the health of the persons with an increasing 47 percent. Therefore, a study has been conducted for the purpose of exploring a specific phenotype that might be linked between respiratory care and hyperinflammation. A sample of 874 patients was taken and the data was collected with respect to two months from March 1, 2020 to May 1, 2020. The situation of hyper inflammation could be observed when the content of reactive proteins exceeded 1500 mg/L in the body. It was observed that nearly 34 percent of the patients in the population who had been suffering from COVID-19 and at the same time hyper inflammation had an increased risk of 87 percent to die as compared to the remaining percent of the population which had a lesser risk due to the decreased proportion of proteins in the body.

Ref art: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanrhe/article/PIIS2665-9913(20)30275-7/fulltext