For every case reported there were likely 10 others infected

WASHINGTON — CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, said that more individuals are likely infected with Covid-19 than the 2.3 million that have been reported.

“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported there were 10 other infections,” he told reporters during a telebriefing. He noted that more younger people are being infected, and while the impact on these individuals may not be “highly associated with hospitalization and death,” they can transmit the disease to those who are at higher risk.

He also emphasized that the pandemic is not yet over and that social distancing, hand washing, and wearing face masks continue to be the best ways to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Redfield noted that greater than 90% of the American public has not yet experienced Covid-19, “and yet remains susceptible.”

That said, the CDC also updated its list of those believed to be most vulnerable to the disease.

While older people remain most at risk, the CDC no longer has an age threshold, but said that the risk for Covid-19 increases with age.

The agency also expanded its list of underlying medical conditions that increase people risk for severe illness connected with Covid-19. These include:

Chronic kidney disease.

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher).

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant.

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies.

Sickle cell disease.

Type 2 diabetes.

“An estimated 60 percent of American adults have at least one chronic medical condition,” the CDC noted. “Obesity is one of the most common underlying conditions that increases one’s risk for severe illness — with about 40 percent of U.S. adults having obesity. The more underlying medical conditions people have, the higher their risk.”

Conditions such as asthma, hypertension, dementia, stroke, type 1 diabetes, smoking, and pregnancy are now among those diseases listed as “other conditions that might increase a person’s risk of severe illness.”

