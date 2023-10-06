COVID-19 Challenges and Coping Strategies For Older Underserved Veterans

The following is a summary of “Unmet Needs and Coping Strategies of Older Underserved Veterans During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” published in the July 2023 issue of Primary Care by Haltom et al.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted people with diabetes, especially older, underserved veterans with limited resources. Researchers performed a retrospective study to characterize the experiences and needs of under-resourced veterans with type 2 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They conducted semi-structured qualitative interviews with U.S. military Veterans with diabetes from March through September 2021. The transcripts underwent analysis using a team-based, iterative process of summarizing and coding to identify key themes. The participant group consisted of 25 Veterans, primarily men (84%), Black or African American (76%), older with a mean age of 62.6, and low-income (<$20,000/year; 56%). Most participants self-reported moderate (36%) or severe (56%) diabetes-related distress.

The results showed that shutdowns and social distancing had a negative impact on Veterans’ social, mental, and physical health. Veterans reported increased isolation, depression, stress, and unmet mental health needs. Their physical health was also adversely affected. Veterans adapted by acquiring new technological skills, expressing gratitude for their families, maintaining physical activity, and drawing strength from their religious faith.

Investigators concluded that social support and access to technology are essential for veterans with type 2 diabetes during health crises. Findings from this study can inform tailored support programs for future needs.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/21501319231184368