SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

COVID-19 Hospitalization Increases Risk for MACE, MAKE, & CKD Progression in Patients With CKD

May 07, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lu JY, et al. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):6119.doi:10.1038/s41598-025-90153-6

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Tim Q. Duong, PhD

    Photo Credit: Montefiore Einstein

    Professor
    Vice Chair
    Director
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Montefiore Health System
    Bronx, NY

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement