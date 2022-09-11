THURSDAY, Sept. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men with hypogonadism are more likely to be hospitalized after COVID-19 infection than those with eugonadism, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in JAMA Network Open.

Sandeep Dhindsa, M.D., from the St. Louis University School of Medicine, and colleagues compared COVID-19 hospitalization rates for a cohort of 723 men with hypogonadism not receiving testosterone therapy (TTh), men with eugonadism, and men receiving TTh. Of the participants, 116 had hypogonadism, 427 had eugonadism, and 180 were receiving TTh.

The researchers found that compared with men with eugonadism, men with hypogonadism were more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (12 versus 45 percent). Men with hypogonadism had higher odds of being hospitalized than men with eugonadism after multivariable adjustment (odds ratio, 2.4). The risk for hospitalization was similar for men receiving TTh and for those with eugonadism. Compared with men with normal testosterone concentrations while receiving TTh, the odds of hospitalization were higher for men receiving inadequate TTh (defined as subnormal testosterone concentrations while receiving TTh [multivariable adjusted odds ratio, 3.5]).

“Men with hypogonadism who receive adequate TTh to achieve normal testosterone concentrations have a reduction in the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization,” the authors write. “Prospective clinical trials are needed to explore the efficacy of TTh in preventing hospitalizations after COVID-19 and similar respiratory illnesses among men with hypogonadism.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.

