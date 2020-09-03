Panel says not enough evidence to recommend for/against using as treatment for the virus

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued a statement refuting the FDA’s claims that convalescent plasma is a viable treatment for Covid-19. The FDA, on Aug. 23, issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma, making it available to treat hospitalized patients with the virus.

The NIH’s Covid-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel looked at all the available evidence — published and unpublished data, as well as the data from the Mayo Clinic’s Expanded Access program, the evidence upon which the FDA based its EUA decisions — and concluded that the data aren’t there to recommend for or against its use.

Along with the lack of data, the NIH noted the following:

While data do not seem to show serious adverse reactions to convalescent plasma, the NIH noted: “The long-term risks of treatment with Covid-19 convalescent plasma and whether its use attenuates the immune response to SARS-CoV-2, making patients more susceptible to reinfection, have not been evaluated.”

The use of convalescent plasma “should not be considered standard of care” for this patient population.

In order to determine its safety and efficacy, “prospective, well-controlled, adequately powered randomized trials are needed.”

The NIH will continue to review the data as it comes out and will updates its Convalescent Plasma section of its Covid-19 guidelines.

In a footnote, the NIH noted that “There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of Covid-19” and also explained that an EUA is not an approval, nor does it mean a treatment meets the same standards as those of an approved treatment.

Candace Hoffmann, Managing Editor, BreakingMED™

