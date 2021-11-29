Will the heavily mutated Omicron variant take center stage in the Covid-19 pandemic?

A new, heavily mutated SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, first identified in South Africa, triggered another round of travel bans across the globe and raised concerns that a new, more-transmissible Covid-19 wave is on the horizon.

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24 after the viral strain began cropping up in South Africa, coinciding with a recent steep increase in Covid infections in the region. Just two days later, WHO officially declared it a variant of concern (VOC).

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning,” WHO explained in a press release. “Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa. Current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics continue to detect this variant. Several labs have indicated that for one widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene dropout or S gene target failure) and this test can therefore be used as marker for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation. Using this approach, this variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage.”

Beyond South Africa, the Omicron variant has been detected in a handful of individuals in Botswana, Belgium, Israel, and Hong Kong—but, as with previous variants, it is likely that more cases have thus far evaded detection.

So far, the U.K., Israel, Singapore, the European Union, Canada, and the U.S. have announced temporary travel bans on foreign travelers from South Africa and other countries in the region in an effort to stymie the variant’s spread.

“As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries,” President Biden said in a statement on Nov. 26. “These new restrictions will take effect on November 29. As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises.” Other countries included in the travel ban include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.

Biden added that this latest Covid-19 news “should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations,” calling on the nations gathering for next week’s World Trade Organization meeting to waive intellectual property protections for Covid-19 vaccines to allow for global vaccine production. However, whether or not currently authorized Covid-19 vaccines offer the same level of protection remains to be seen. The Omicron variant has a much higher number of mutations than previous variants—compared to the current dominant Covid strain, Delta, which has only a handful of mutations, Omicron has around 50. And more than 30 of these mutations are on the spike protein, the main target of the antibodies the immune system produces to combat the infection.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With this many mutations, some experts have raised concerns that Omicron might evade antibodies built up from previous infections or vaccinations. But until more data is available, it remains too early to draw such conclusions.

For now, WHO is asking countries to take the following steps in an effort to identify and, hopefully, contain the spread of the Omicron variant:

“Enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants.

“Submit complete genome sequences and associated metadata to a publicly available database, such as GISAID.

“Report initial cases/clusters associated with VOC infection to WHO through the IHR mechanism.

“Where capacity exists and in coordination with the international community, perform field investigations and laboratory assessments to improve understanding of the potential impacts of the VOC on Covid-19 epidemiology, severity, effectiveness of public health and social measures, diagnostic methods, immune responses, antibody neutralization, or other relevant characteristics.”

In a Nov. 26 statement, the CDC noted that it expects the Omicron variant to be identified quickly, should it rear up in the U.S.

“We know what it takes to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the CDC wrote. “CDC recommends people follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, washing your hands frequently, and physically distancing from others. CDC also recommends that everyone 5 years and older protect themselves from Covid-19 by getting fully vaccinated. CDC encourages a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose for those who are eligible.”

John McKenna, Associate Editor, BreakingMED™

Cat ID: 190

Topic ID: 79,190,730,933,190,926,192,927,151,418,928,925,934