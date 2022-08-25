WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 vaccination does not impact clinical outcomes with in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles, according to a research letter recently published in JAMA Network Open.

Emily Jacobs, M.D., from University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, and colleagues investigated the association between COVID-19 vaccination status and IVF-fresh embryo transfer cycle stimulation characteristics and clinical outcomes (Dec. 14, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021). The analysis included 142 vaccinated patients and 138 unvaccinated patients.

The researchers found that while the mean number of oocytes retrieved and the number of useable embryos produced were similar between groups, vaccinated patients had higher mean fertilization rates than unvaccinated patients (77.45 versus 68.66 percent). When controlling for age and body mass index (factors that can influence IVF success), there were no significant differences seen in ongoing clinical pregnancy rate and miscarriage rate for vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients. Results were similar when excluding day 5 morula transfers. For standard insemination-only cycles, there was also no difference in ongoing clinical pregnancy or miscarriage rate.

“Current and emerging scientific evidence continues to support that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective and has no impact on fertility,” the authors write. “The results of this study can be used to provide reassuring data to patients planning on pregnancy considering COVID-19 vaccination.”

