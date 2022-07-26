After a final sign-off from the CDC, both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5 have become a reality. “This expands eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children and means that all Americans aged 6 months and older are now eligible for vaccination,” the agency said in a news release. “Distribution of pediatric vaccinations for these younger children has started across the country, and will be available at thousands of pediatric practices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, local health departments, clinics, and other locations.” During a recent media briefing, White House COVID-19 Coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, said the federal government has an initial supply of 10 million doses of pediatric vaccines and states could start placing orders. The White House has asked states to prioritize the doses for young children to high-traffic locations, such as children’s hospitals and to offer appointments outside regular work hours so it is easier for parents to get their children vaccinated.